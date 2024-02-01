Big budget film 'Manjummel Boys' set for release in February

The big-budget film ‘Manjummel Boys,’ featuring a host of young stars and directed by Chidambaram, is set to hit the screens this month. The posters and promotional songs of the film, brought to the audience by Parava Films and Sree Gokulam Movies, have garnered a lot of attention among the public.

The all-India distribution of the film, produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shaun Anthony, is being handled by Dream Big Films on behalf of Sree Gokulam Movies. The shooting for the film, which has attracted attention since its title announcement, was completed in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The plot of ‘Manjummel Boys’ revolves around a group of youths from Manjummal, Kochi, embarking on a trip to Kodaikanal and the incidents that unfold in their lives. Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, Lal Junior, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Deepak Parambol, Khalid Rahman, Arun Kurien, and Vishnu Raghu play the main roles in the film, which is based on a true incident. Actor Salim Kumar's son, Chanthu, is also part of the cast.

The promotional song 'Kuthanthram,' featuring Rapper Vedan and music director Sushin Shyam, is currently trending as number one on YouTube. Shaiju Khalid has handled the cinematography while Vivek Harshan is the film editor. The film’s production design is by Ajayan Chalissery, while the costumes are by Mahsar Hamsa is the costume designer.

Ronex Xavier has handled the makeup. Vikram Dahiya is the film’s action choreographer, while sound design is by Shijin Hattan and Abhishek Nair. Sound mixing is done by Fazal A. Vysakh Vadakkeveed and Jinu Anilkumar has handled the PR and marketing of the movie.