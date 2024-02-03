A month of marital bliss: Ira Khan shares unseen wedding pic with husband Nupur Shikhare

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, marked one month of marital happiness with Nupur Shikhare on Saturday. She commemorated the occasion by unveiling an unseen picture from their wedding celebrations. Nupur, who is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir, became her life partner on January 3, formalizing their union through a marriage registration ceremony attended by friends and family. Ira shared a romantic snapshot with Nupur on her Instagram Stories, capturing a moment from their joyous wedding festivities.

The unseen picture features Ira in a blue-coloured heavily embellished lehenga and a red velvet cape. While Nupur is wearing a black formal shirt, matching trousers, and a golden coat.

The lovebirds are sitting on a couch as they gaze romantically at each other. Ira captioned the photo: “Happy 1 month”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Nupur, too, shared Ira’s post on his Stories section, with a heart avatar.

The couple who tied the knot in Udaipur, earlier treated fans with their wedding pictures, pre-wedding photoshoots, and videos.

