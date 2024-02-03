90% of Indians have not flown in planes: 'Fighter' director Siddharth Anand

Director Siddharth Anand's movie 'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone hit the cinemas on Republic Day. While the film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office, these earnings fall short when compared to the movie's budget. In response to its relatively slow start, the director has stepped forward to shed light on the matter, attributing it to the film existing in an 'unexplored space.'

Anand said that, "Fighter is a huge leap. As filmmakers do this in the country, and the kind of genre it is. It's a space that is unexplored and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little... accha... such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi hai. I am like is this my film, I don't know this.''

He added that a significant percentage of the country's population has not experienced air travel, saying, ''If you realize, there is a huge percentage of our country...I would say 90 per cent who have not flown in planes! Who have not been to an airport! So how do you expect them to know what's happening in the air?''

'Fighter' features a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover, and Ashutosh Rana, each playing significant roles in the film.