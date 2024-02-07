Amid speculations, 'Bramayugam' producer reveals actual cost of Mammootty film

Mammootty's upcoming film, Bramayugam, will hit theatres on February 15. While excitement mounts for the film, speculations regarding the film's budget had been doing rounds on social media for some time. Now, the movie producer Chakravarthy Ramachandra, put those rumours to rest and revealed the actual cost of the movie, which is directed by Boothakalam fame Rahul Sadasivan.

While some had speculated that the film was made at a minimal cost of Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore since it is a black-and-white thriller, others claimed the film was expensive and cost nearly Rs 35 crore.

Producer Chakravarthy revealed the exact cost through his handle on X, while responding to a post regarding the film. According to him, the total budget for the film was Rs 27.73 cr, exclusive of promotion charges. “Rs 27.73 Cr + Publicity,” he wrote.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie, which is a purely experimental film. There are only four characters in the movie, which reportedly features Mammootty as an antagonist. Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz also play prominent roles in the movie.

S Sashikanth has co-produced the movie. Shehnad Jalal has cranked the camera for the movie, while Shafique Mohamed Ali is the editor. The art direction is by Jothish Shankar.