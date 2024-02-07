An excerpt from Esha Deol's book 'Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another' is going viral on social media after the actor announced her separation from her husband Bharat Thakhtani. The actor, in the book, revealed that her husband felt neglected after their second child Miraya was born and showed signs of irritation.

“But I was quick to rectify my mistake. There was a lot happening after Miraya's birth. I was trying to navigate my elder daughter Radhya's playschool fiasco along with Miraya's needs. I was also writing a book in between, while attending my production meetings,” she said.

“There were days when Bharat showed irritation. I remembered how it slipped my mind when he asked me for a new toothbrush or a pressed shirt. I also forgot to enquire what was packed for his lunch. He is a man of very few needs and when I realised I was not present for him, I realised there was something wrong for me. I quickly tried to rectify it,” wrote the actor.

Esha, who debuted in the Bollywood film 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe' in 2002 announced her separation from her husband on Wednesday. The two tied the knot in 2012 and have two children Radhya and Miraya.