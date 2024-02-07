Esha Deol splits from husband Bharat Takhtani after 12 years of marriage

Actor Esha Deol has announced her separation from husband and businessman Bharat Takhtani on Wednesday. The couple, who tied the knot 12 years ago, have decided to part ways amicably and mutually, as per their official statement.

"We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout," read the statement, which was published in a leading newspaper on Wednesday.

The duo reportedly fell in love when they were in school. According to Esha, she met Bharat when he attended an inter-school festival. “I passed him a tissue with my phone number. I had my braces on, yet he found me cute. Though it was an infatuation then, I am glad we were able to get together again,” she said post her marriage.

Though rumours about the split had surfaced a few weeks ago, after Esha was seen attending public events alone, the separation was only announced officially on Wednesday. The couple have two children – Radhya (7 years) and Miraya (5 years). Esha Deol is the daughter of actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. She made her debut in Bollywood in 2002 with the film 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'.