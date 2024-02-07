Mumbai: The recently released Hrithik Roshan-starrer action film ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand has landed in legal trouble over a kissing scene between the lead actors who are seen donning Indian Air Force uniforms during the act.

As per reports, the notice against the makers of the film has been issued by an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das. Saumya Deep Das has claimed that the scene was an insult to the Indian Air Force. In one of the scenes, Deepika Padukone who plays Squadron Leader Mrinal and Hrithik (Squadron Leader Shamsher) share a kiss in their uniforms.

In his complaint, the officer has said that the IAF uniform is a powerful symbol of commitment to duty, national security and selfless service. He further said that the film misrepresents its inherent dignity by utilising the uniform for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements.

‘Fighter’, which was released a day prior to the Republic Day in India, follows the dramatised events after the Pulwama attack on CRPF personnel, and how India retaliated by conducting an airstrike at a terrorist camp. The story develops through the events following a terrorist attack. As the story progresses, they fall in love.

The film is written by Ramon Chibb, who was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1990 and is the son of an Air Force Officer. He served in the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army until 1995.