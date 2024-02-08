Actress Yami Gautam announces pregnancy with husband Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam is expecting her first child with filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar. Currently in her second trimester, the 'Article 370' actor is set to embark on parenthood after three years of marriage. Her delivery is anticipated in May 2024.

Amid widespread speculation, Yami and Aditya confirmed her pregnancy at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, 'Article 370'. Aditya Dhar expressed, “This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby.”

Reflecting on her pregnancy journey and the experience of filming while expecting, Yami shared, “It was mentally draining. I could write a thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody…”.