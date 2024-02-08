Malayalam
Nick Jonas jokingly says he regrets having a lavish wedding with Priyanka Chopra

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2024 11:49 AM IST
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are widely recognized as one of the most influential power couples in Hollywood. Having been married for five years, their marriage has become a symbol of love and partnership in the entertainment industry. Their extravagant wedding, held in Rajasthan in December 2018, captured the world's attention. The couple celebrated their wedding with both traditional Indian rituals and a Catholic ceremony, hosted in Jodhpur. Reports suggest that their wedding festivities amounted to more than Rs 3.5 crore, underscoring the lavishness of their celebration.

Recently, Nick Jonas appeared on a show alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin, where they were subjected to questions under a lie detector. One intriguing inquiry posed to Nick was whether, at any point during their numerous wedding ceremonies, he felt fed up with the entire affair. In response, Nick candidly admitted, "Yes," followed by a hearty laugh, humorously stating, "Especially after looking at the bill."

Despite their playful banter, Nick and Priyanka exemplify relationship goals, radiating deep affection and mutual respect for one another. Their ability to tease and joke with each other only adds to their charm, showcasing a dynamic partnership built on love and laughter. Moreover, they continue to support and uplift each other, serving as each other's staunchest allies and encouragers.

