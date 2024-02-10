'Mukham': A look back at Mohanlal's 1990 investigative thriller as 'Anweshippin Kandethum' hits theatres

In one of his recent interviews, actor Tovino Thomas said he had drawn inspiration from Mohanlal's 1990 movie 'Mukham' to play the character of SI Anand Narayanan in his latest film 'Anweshippin Kandethum', which revolves around his quest to find a missing girl. 'Mukham', which revolves around a murder mystery, was helmed by veteran filmmaker Mohan known for his body of work in different genres. Now, that 'Anweshippin Kandethum' has hit theatres, we take a look at why 'Mukham' continues to spark interest among fans of the investigative genre.

Mohanlal's subtle acting

Mohanlal plays ACP Hariprasad who is trying to solve the murders of three women in the city. His subtle acting elevates the character, which is quite different from the loud police officers played by other actors during that period. It may not be Mohanlal's best film after a string of successes during that period, but it definitely is a benchmark for his performance.

Nasser's debut work

Though it was some of Nassar's later works like 'Butterfly' and 'Olympian Anthony Adam' that brought him popularity in Mollywood, 'Mukham' gave him a perfect introduction in films. He played a soft-spoken commissioner in the movie, whose character undergoes a huge shift in the later part of the movie. His smart looks and composed acting also lend more depth to the character.

The plot

Though many may argue that the plot has been inspired from Hollywood movies, 'Mukham' definitely was fresh in theme, adding a new flavour to the nature of investigative crime thrillers. The film, however, was quite misogynist as it showed women characters with multiple relationships in bad light.

The technical aspects

The film uses short flashbacks to drive the narrative at crucial moments, giving the viewer a clarity on the chain of events that is part of the investigation procedural. Though this sometimes dulls the narrative, the filmmaker has to be praised for experimenting with this style of storytelling in his film.