Love is in the air! Sophie Turner steps out with new beau Peregrine Pearson

Actress Sophie Turner was seen out with her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, shortly after going public with their relationship. Turner, known for her role in 'Game of Thrones', split from her ex-husband Joe Jonas last summer after four years of marriage. They have two young daughters together. Turner, 27, has now found love again with Peregrine, a 29-year-old property developer and aristocrat known as Perry, the eldest son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray.

From one of the wealthiest families in Britain, he stands to inherit an estimated fortune of $283 million.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Perry was first linked with Sophie when the pair were spotted laughing and joking in Paris last November.

Since then the pair have been seen locking lips in London and while ex-Joe, 34, has confirmed he is now in a relationship with 33-year-old model Stormi Bree, Sophie has gone Instagram official with Perry and tagged her new beau in photos from a recent ski trip.

In photos taken over the weekend, Sophie confirmed her new romance in snaps taken on Saturday night at a Chinese New Year celebration at Stanley Zhu’s Year of Dragon Celebration at Dixie Queen in London.

