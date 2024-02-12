Bollywood actress Tillotama Shome in awe of megastar Mammootty

Bollywood actress Tillotama Shome, known for her performances in films like 'Sir' and 'Lust Stories 2', recently expressed her admiration for Malayalam superstar Mammootty. The actress in her post praised Mammootty for his dedication to reinvention, his commitment to giving back, and his willingness to collaborate with young directors.

The actress wrote, "It was such an honour to meet a man with such an appetite for reinventing himself, with a singular focus on giving back, the openness to work with young directors, the curiosity to understand cutting edge technology and above all gracious warmth communicated through a few words.

The legendary @mammootty

Thank you @mbifl for this inspiration and for inviting me. Grateful."

Accompanying her heartfelt message were three photographs capturing the actress's starstruck moments with Mammootty. In each image, Shome appeared visibly in awe of the megastar, while Mammootty reciprocated her admiration with warmth and kindness.