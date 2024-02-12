Mohanlal meets singer KJ Yesudas at his residence in US; fans share excitement

Superstar Mohanlal's recent photos with prominent singer K J Yesudas have been causing a stir across social media platforms. The meeting between Mohanlal and Yesudas took place at the singer's residence in the United States, where Mohanlal paid a visit.

Mohanlal himself shared the pictures on social media, and they quickly gained fans' attention. In his caption accompanying the post, Mohanlal expressed his happiness at visiting the residence of the beloved singer, fondly referring to him as 'dear Dasettan'.

The sight of two legendary artists together in a single frame thrilled fans, leading to an outpouring of excitement and admiration in the comments section of Mohanlal's post. Netizens flooded the comments with expressions of joy, conveying their happiness at seeing their favourite artists together and extending their best wishes to them.

K J Yesudas has been residing in Dallas, United States, alongside his wife Prabha for several years now. His association with Mohanlal dates back to movies such as 'Thiranottam', and he has sung countless songs for the superstar over the years.