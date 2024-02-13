Deepika Padukone joins BAFTA Awards 2024 ceremony as presenter

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who had previously presented the song 'Naatu Naatu' at the 95th Academy Awards last year is set to present an award at the upcoming edition of British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) function to be held on February 19.

The 'Fighter' actor took to the stories section of her Instagram and shared the news with her followers as she expressed her gratitude. Deepika also shared a screenshot of the list of presenters from the BAFTA website.

It read, “Presenters confirmed to date include (in alphabetical order) – Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Callum Turner, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, David Beckham, Deepika Padukone, Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, James Martin, Jack O'Connell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim, Taylor Russell.”

However, the categories in which they will hand out remain unconfirmed. At the ceremony, Hannah Waddingham will perform a special cover song, while Sophie Ellis Bexter will sing Murder on the Dancefloor, which recently regained popularity two decades after release because of ‘Saltburn’.

BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Indian audiences can watch the ceremony on Lionsgate Play.

(With IANS inputs)