The other-language releases of the Malayalam film 'Bramayugam', which was expected to hit the theatres on the same day, will be delayed. 'Bramayugam' director Rahul Sadasivan said the unexpected name change of the film's central character played by Mammootty, has delayed the other language releases.

The film will be released in all South Indian languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu as well as in Hindi. The filmmaker, however, remained tight-lipped when asked who will dub for Mammootty's character in Hindi.

Recently, the film courted controversy after the head of Punjamon Illam, a 200-year-old Brahmin household in Kottayam, approached the High Court alleging that the film was based on their family and portrays the homestead in the negative light. It also demanded the Censor Board to revoke the certification of the film. Following this, the filmmakers decided to rename Mammootty's character, which was originally Kunjamon Potti, as Kodumon Potti.

‘Bramayugam’ is touted as a horror movie, which is set in the 18th century. The film is picturised in black-and-white and features Mammootty in the lead. Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, Manikandan Achari and Amalda Liz also play prominent roles in the movie directed by the ‘Bhoothakalam’ director. The film is bankrolled by Chakravarthy Ramachandran and S Sashikanth.