Our father hated women from our family cutting their hair: Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, recently revealed that her father had a strong aversion to women from their family cutting their hair. She shared that he would inquire why they did it if they ever did.

During an episode of her daughter Navya's podcast, Shweta recounted an incident from her childhood where she had a disagreement with her brother, Abhishek Bachchan, leading him to cut her hair while their parents were away.

Reflecting on the incident, Shweta said, "Our dad never liked it. He used to hate us cutting our hair. He would ask us why we did it if we ever cut our hair. One I had a fight with Abhishek and he cut my hair. Our parents weren't in the house at that time. We were fighting over something and I do not know where he took the scissors from but he cut my hair right from the centre. I used to go like that to school."