Yash purchases candy for daughter from roadside shop, wins hearts with his gesture

KGF Chapter 1 and 2 actor Yash, known popularly as Rocky Bhai, has won the internet after he was seen purchasing candy for his daughter from a roadside shop. The photos have gone viral with people appreciating the simplicity of the super star besides showering praise on him for not being carried away by stardom and staying grounded.

Yash, who is busy with the pre-production work of his next pan-India venture 'Toxic', visited the famous Chitrapur Mutt in Shirali near Bhatkal of Uttara Kannada district with his actor-wife Radhika Pandit, and daughter Ayra.

The photos depict superstar Yash purchasing candy in front of a small shop. His wife is seen sitting on an ordinary bench beside the shop. The news of Yash’s visit spread like wildfire and the police had to step in to control the mob. Despite the rush, Yash obliged to their requests for selfies and photos.

Yash, who hails from a humble background, started his career as a serial artist. His father was a bus driver. He has carved a space for himself in the Kannada film industry with his hard work and sheer grit.