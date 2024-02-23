John Cena joins adults-only platform to promote film, fans surprised

Actor-wrestler John Cena, has ventured into a new domain by joining an adults-only platform. This move coincides with the promotion of his upcoming movie ‘Ricky Stanicky’. Cena made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, drawing fans with the promise of seeing a different side of himself. "...like you've never seen me before," he said, urging followers to subscribe via the link in his bio. @onlyfans. Clicking the link redirects fans to an OnlyFans account featuring his character from the upcoming adult-rated dramedy.

The bio read: "You've found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids!"

Unlike most other accounts on the platform which can only be accessed by those who make subscription payments, it's free to subscribe to Stanicky's OnlyFans account.

However, users must be at least 18 years old and create an OnlyFans account themselves, reports aceshowbiz.com.

There were two posts on the newly-launched Stanicky account. The first had a short three-second clip from the film which features Cena dressed as Britney Spears in her iconic '...Baby One More Time' schoolgirl outfit, licking the ground.

The caption for it read: "Anyone want to hit this one more time?" the suggestive caption reads.

While his account seems to be a publicity stunt for the new movie, fans were nevertheless shocked by his move.

In 'Ricky Stanicky', Cena plays the imaginary friend of three childhood pals who comes to life. The film also stars Zac Efron, Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler.

(With IANS inputs)