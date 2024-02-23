Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Aparna Gopinath's recent Instagram posts raise concern among fans

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 23, 2024 11:47 AM IST
Aparna Gopinath
Aparna Gopinath. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Aparna Gopinath's recent social media activity has sparked concern among her fans. She has been sharing posts featuring black-and-white imagery, accompanied by captions that hint at personal struggles. For instance, one caption reads, "A point of no turning back. Faith Grit and Prayers," prompting followers to express worry about her well-being in the comments section.

In response to mounting speculation about her state of mind, Aparna addressed her fans directly by posting another monochromatic photo. This time, her caption sought to dispel any rumours, stating, "I am well happy and swell. Thank you to all those who thought otherwise. Ellam okay ah!"

Despite her reassuring message, the actress's recent absence from the acting scene has raised questions among her audience. Aparna, known for her role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam movie 'ABCD,' has shifted her focus away from films in recent times. Apart from movies, she is also a theatre artist and contemporary dancer.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE