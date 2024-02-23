Aparna Gopinath's recent Instagram posts raise concern among fans

Actress Aparna Gopinath's recent social media activity has sparked concern among her fans. She has been sharing posts featuring black-and-white imagery, accompanied by captions that hint at personal struggles. For instance, one caption reads, "A point of no turning back. Faith Grit and Prayers," prompting followers to express worry about her well-being in the comments section.

In response to mounting speculation about her state of mind, Aparna addressed her fans directly by posting another monochromatic photo. This time, her caption sought to dispel any rumours, stating, "I am well happy and swell. Thank you to all those who thought otherwise. Ellam okay ah!"

Despite her reassuring message, the actress's recent absence from the acting scene has raised questions among her audience. Aparna, known for her role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam movie 'ABCD,' has shifted her focus away from films in recent times. Apart from movies, she is also a theatre artist and contemporary dancer.