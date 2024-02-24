Yami Gautam, Priyamani-starrer 'Article 370' earns over Rs 5 crore on opening day

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam-starrer ‘Article 370’, which opened to good reviews on February 23, has minted over Rs 5 crore on the first day. The film directed by Aditya Suhas also features Priyamani, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar and Raj Arun in prominent roles.

According to Sacnilk.com, a trade website that reports on box-office collections of various films, ‘Article 370’, netted Rs 5.75 crore in India on its first day. In ‘Article 370’ directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Yami essays the role of an intelligence officer. It tells the story of the politically charged abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, 'Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa!’ directed by Aditya Datt has minted Rs 4 crore on its first day as per early estimates, states the website. ‘Crakk’ is a high-action sports thriller, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal. It revolves around a man's journey from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.