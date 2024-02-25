Khushi Kapoor posts old family photo on Sridevi's death anniversary

On the sixth anniversary of Sridevi's demise, her daughter Khushi Kapoor commemorated the day by sharing a touching photograph of her late mother on Instagram. The heartfelt image captures a young Sridevi alongside her children, Janhvi and Khushi, with Sridevi dressed in a vibrant blue silk saree, sporting a neatly tied bun and vermillion on her forehead. The children beam adorably at the camera, encapsulating a moment of cherished memories.

Khushi did not put any captions and just posted the picture.

Sridevi, who was married to producer Boney Kapoor, had made a name in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language film industries. She was given the tag of “first female superstar” of Indian cinema. In 2018, she was found dead at age 54, in an accidental drowning in her room in a hotel in Dubai.

Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ in 2023.

