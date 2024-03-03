'Manjummel Boys' draws attention for shared scene with 'The Empty Man'

Manjummel Boys has been enjoying remarkable success at the box office, stunning audiences with its gripping story. Inspired by true events, the story revolves around a group of Malayalis embarking on a trip to Kodaikanal, where their experiences at the perilous Guna caves become the focal point.

Since the film draws from real-life incidents, its authenticity stands unquestionable, making it immune to accusations of being derivative of other movies. However, a particular scene bears resemblance to a sequence from the Hollywood film The Empty Man, released in 2020. In this movie, James Lasombra, a former police officer, investigates the mysterious disappearance of a young girl, leading him to uncover a dangerous cult summoning a demon, central to the plot.

Although the overarching plots of Manjummel Boys and The Empty Man are distinctly different, there is a specific scene where a character falls into a hall within a mountain, echoing a similar moment in The Empty Man. This scene has garnered attention on social media, with fans of Manjummel Boys flooding the comment section. One user remarked, "Looks like the Manjummel Boys of their place," while another commented, "Good thing Manjummel Boys is based on real life, otherwise people would have claimed this is a copy too."