Actress Anumol's four films simultaneously released on OTT platforms

Having four films scheduled for OTT releases simultaneously marks a significant achievement for any artist, and actress Anumol is currently experiencing this milestone. The fact that this is happening on Women's Day adds an extra layer of excitement for her. Anumol has played prominent roles in these four movies, all set to premiere on various OTT platforms.

She also will be featured in a web series titled 'Heart Beat,' streaming on Hotstar starting from March 8.

Anumol's journey in the Malayalam film industry, starting as an anchor and later transitioning into acting, showcases her remarkable talent and dedication. She has done notable performances in films like 'Akam,' 'Ivan Megharoopan,' and 'David & Goliath'.

Padmini (CSPace)

'Padmini' is a Malayalam film directed by debutant filmmaker Sumesh Chandroth. The movie depicts the life of the painter T. K. Padmini from Kerala, chronicling the challenges she encountered on her journey to success.

Two Men (CSpace)

'Two Men' is a Malayalam drama film released in 2022, helmed by director K Satheesh. The movie features Irshad, M. A. Nishad, Binu Pappu, Lena, and Anumol in pivotal roles. The storyline revolves around Sanjay Menon (Irshad Ali), a prominent businessman based in the UAE, who faces significant financial turmoil after his business empire crumbles. His downfall affects not only him but also those who supported him during his rise.

Udalaazham (CSpace)

Under the direction of Unnikrishnan Avala, 'Udalaazham' narrates the story of a tribal transgender named Gulikan, hailing from a remote jungle settlement in Kerala, who was betrothed to Maathi during childhood. Despite being raised as a boy, Gulikan identifies with the soul of a girl. However, upon venturing out of the forest in search of employment, Gulikan faces continuous abuse from society. Two ill-fated romantic relationships lead to devastating outcomes, and now hunted by a society determined to capture and kill, Gulikan is forced to flee.

Rani- The Real Story (Manorama Max)

Shanker Ramakrishnan's 'Rani- The Real Story', starring Bhavana is a crime drama that revolves around the death of a politician. The women in politician Dharmarajan's life, including his sister, wife and his mistress are interrogated for answers, while the domestic help Rani is taken into custody.