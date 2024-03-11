Malayalam
Oscars 2024: Here's the complete list of winners at the 96th Academy Awards

Reuters
Published: March 11, 2024 08:49 AM IST Updated: March 11, 2024 09:32 AM IST
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took home Seven Awards as Poor Things directed by Yorgos Lanthimos won Four. Photos: AFP
Los Angeles: Here's the complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' took home Seven Awards as 'Poor Things' directed by Yorgos Lanthimos won Four.

BEST PICTURE - 'Oppenheimer'
BEST ACTOR - Cillian Murphy, [Oppenheimer]
BEST ACTRESS - Emma Stone, [Poor Things]
BEST DIRECTOR - Christopher Nolan, [Oppenheimer]
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Robert Downey Jr., [Oppenheimer]
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Da’Vine Joy Randolph, [The Holdovers]
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY- 'American Fiction'
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - 'Anatomy of a Fall'
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM - 'The Boy and the Heron'
BEST ANIMATED SHORT - 'War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko'
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE - 'The Zone of Interest', United Kingdom
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE - '20 Days in Mariupol'
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT - 'The Last Repair Shop'
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - 'Oppenheimer'
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - 'What Was I Made For?' [Barbie]
BEST SOUND - 'The Zone of Interest'
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - 'Poor Things'
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT - 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - 'Oppenheimer'
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING - 'Poor Things'
BEST COSTUME DESIGN - 'Poor Things'
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS - 'Godzilla Minus One'
BEST FILM EDITING - 'Oppenheimer'

