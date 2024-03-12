Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after winning award, netizens react

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee joined forces for the first time to create 'Jawan', a blockbuster featuring Nayanthara, which hit theaters last year. At the Zee Cine Awards 2024 in Mumbai on Sunday night, Atlee's moment of triumph came when he won the Best Director award for 'Jawan' and humbly touched Shah Rukh Khan's feet.

A clip of the event surfaced on Instagram, capturing the audience's applause as Atlee rose with folded hands upon hearing his name called. Sitting beside Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee expressed his gratitude by touching the actor's feet.

However, this gesture sparked controversy among netizens. Some questioned the need for Atlee's action, suggesting he should have shown respect to a South Indian director instead. Others criticized the credibility of the award, questioning Atlee's win for "Jawan". One comment even questioned the film's identity, asking if it was indeed 'Jawan'.

'Jawan', released on September 7 last year, marked the inaugural collaboration between Shah Rukh and Atlee. The film also featured Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo role.