Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after winning award, netizens react

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 12, 2024 10:15 AM IST
Atlee, SRK
Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee joined forces for the first time to create 'Jawan', a blockbuster featuring Nayanthara, which hit theaters last year. At the Zee Cine Awards 2024 in Mumbai on Sunday night, Atlee's moment of triumph came when he won the Best Director award for 'Jawan' and humbly touched Shah Rukh Khan's feet.

A clip of the event surfaced on Instagram, capturing the audience's applause as Atlee rose with folded hands upon hearing his name called. Sitting beside Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee expressed his gratitude by touching the actor's feet.

However, this gesture sparked controversy among netizens. Some questioned the need for Atlee's action, suggesting he should have shown respect to a South Indian director instead. Others criticized the credibility of the award, questioning Atlee's win for "Jawan". One comment even questioned the film's identity, asking if it was indeed 'Jawan'.

RELATED ARTICLES

'Jawan', released on September 7 last year, marked the inaugural collaboration between Shah Rukh and Atlee. The film also featured Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo role.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE