'Sher Khan': Ed Sheeran meets SRK in Mumbai, does megastar's iconic pose

Mumbai: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran who is in India as part of his world tour recreated the iconic Shah Rukh Khan open-arms pose with the Bollywood megastar himself. The singer is all set to perform in Mumbai on March 16.

Both SRK and Ed Sheeran took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a video post, with the caption reading: "This is the Shape Of Us spreading love". In the video, SRK was seen in a loose shirt with a papercutting print which he paired with ripped jeans and sneakers. Ed Sheeran wore black pants and a marble print sweatshirt which he paired with his Jordans.

They played the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the SRK-starrer 'Om Shanti Om'. As soon as the two shared the post on the photo-sharing app, their fans flooded the comments section awestruck by their camaraderie. SRK's friend and director-choreographer Farah Khan, who directed 'Om Shanti Om', wrote in the comments, "If this was the last thing I directed I'll die happy (sic)".

She later posted a photo of the trio together. “When u get to direct Ed sheeran & Shahrukh khan u get? …. #SherKhan of course,” she wrote. Incidentally, Farah Khan's picture from Ed Sheeran's last outing in India, back in 2017 went viral leaving netizens amused as the 'Main Hoon Na' director was seen in high spirits along with her 'Happy New Year' actor, Abhishek Bachchan. Earlier, he shook a leg with his friend Armaan Malik.

Ed Sheeran's +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) is an amalgamation of the singer's four albums, including Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals and Subtract.