Sara Ali Khan flaunts burn marks while walking the ramp; netizens are not impressed

Actor Sara Ali Khan graced the runway as the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai. What stood out to fans and garnered appreciation for the actor was Sara's decision not to cover the burn marks on her midriff.

Sara adorned herself in a stunning shimmery silver embellished lehenga and choli for the event, exuding elegance and confidence. She accessorized her look with matching earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble. A video posted by a paparazzo account captured Sara walking alongside her team, with her burn marks prominently visible.

While many comments lauded Sara for embracing her imperfections and refusing to conceal her burn marks, others took a different stance, resorting to trolling. One comment speculated about Sara undergoing a fat reduction procedure, questioning the authenticity of her marks: "she's going thru some sort of fat reduction procedure clearly.... those marks doesn't look like coffee burn marks." Another comment criticized the perceived hypocrisy of flaunting a single scar while concealing other blemishes: "These hypocrites conceals all there face marks scars n blemishes with n number of products but they gonna flaunt a single scar for what????"

Yet another user commented, saying, "What's so big about this? Women in the kitchen our mothers get burns some or other day in the kitchen. No bravery praises for them but for these people wow?"