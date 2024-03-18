Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Will not be doing a dance number again: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 18, 2024 11:03 AM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzled audiences with her electrifying dance performance in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'. However, in a recent interview, Samantha candidly shared her experience of shooting the track, revealing that it was a challenging ordeal for her as an actor. She disclosed feeling extremely uncomfortable during filming, with her legs trembling from nervousness, describing the experience as 'very difficult'.

Reflecting on her mindset, Samantha expressed her ongoing struggle with feelings of inadequacy, admitting, 'I have always operated from a space of ‘I’m not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls.’ Despite her reservations, Samantha acknowledged that she intentionally seeks out discomfort and challenges in her career and personal growth.

During the India Today Conclave, Samantha elaborated on her decision to take on 'Oo Antava', emphasizing her desire to explore new territories despite feeling insecure. However, when questioned about the possibility of doing another dance number in the future, Samantha firmly declared her reluctance, stating, 'No, I don’t see the challenge in it anymore'.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE