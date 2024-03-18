Will not be doing a dance number again: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzled audiences with her electrifying dance performance in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'. However, in a recent interview, Samantha candidly shared her experience of shooting the track, revealing that it was a challenging ordeal for her as an actor. She disclosed feeling extremely uncomfortable during filming, with her legs trembling from nervousness, describing the experience as 'very difficult'.

Reflecting on her mindset, Samantha expressed her ongoing struggle with feelings of inadequacy, admitting, 'I have always operated from a space of ‘I’m not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls.’ Despite her reservations, Samantha acknowledged that she intentionally seeks out discomfort and challenges in her career and personal growth.

During the India Today Conclave, Samantha elaborated on her decision to take on 'Oo Antava', emphasizing her desire to explore new territories despite feeling insecure. However, when questioned about the possibility of doing another dance number in the future, Samantha firmly declared her reluctance, stating, 'No, I don’t see the challenge in it anymore'.