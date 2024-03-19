Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Prabhu Deva offers prayers at Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple, joins 'Kathanar' team in Kerala post visit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2024 11:12 AM IST
The actor-choreographer visited the temple on Monday morning. Photo | Instagram (prabhudevaofficial)
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva who is in Kerala for the shoot of the Malayalam film 'Kathanar' visited the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple in the wee hours on Monday. The actor spent one hour offering prayers at the temple. He later uploaded photos of him with an elephant in the temple premises on social media.

Prabhu Deva who shared screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film 'Urumi' is returning to Malayalam with the film 'Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer' directed by 'Home' fame Rojin Thomas. The shoot of the film began in Kerala with Prabhu Deva joining the sets on Monday. The movie featuring Jayasurya in the lead hit headlines after the makers revealed that South India star Anushka Shetty will play a prominent role.

The film is scripted by Rojin and P Ramanand who have been working on this concept for the past six years. According to Rojin, the pre-production work began two years ago. The film is being conceptualized as a franchise with the makers focusing on two instalments at the moment. The 3D fantasy film is being bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE