Prabhu Deva offers prayers at Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple, joins 'Kathanar' team in Kerala post visit

Actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva who is in Kerala for the shoot of the Malayalam film 'Kathanar' visited the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple in the wee hours on Monday. The actor spent one hour offering prayers at the temple. He later uploaded photos of him with an elephant in the temple premises on social media.

Prabhu Deva who shared screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film 'Urumi' is returning to Malayalam with the film 'Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer' directed by 'Home' fame Rojin Thomas. The shoot of the film began in Kerala with Prabhu Deva joining the sets on Monday. The movie featuring Jayasurya in the lead hit headlines after the makers revealed that South India star Anushka Shetty will play a prominent role.

The film is scripted by Rojin and P Ramanand who have been working on this concept for the past six years. According to Rojin, the pre-production work began two years ago. The film is being conceptualized as a franchise with the makers focusing on two instalments at the moment. The 3D fantasy film is being bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan.