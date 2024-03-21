Vismaya Mohanlal makes mother Suchitra's dream come true at Rod Stewart concert

Mohanlal's wife, Suchitra Mohanlal, is making headlines across social media for her enthusiastic support of her favourite singer, Rod Stewart, during a concert. Suchitra, a longtime fan of Rod Stewart, can be seen thoroughly enjoying herself as she listens to the singer's performance.

The heartwarming moment was made possible by Vismaya Mohanlal, who fulfilled her mother's dream of seeing Rod Stewart live in concert. Vismaya captured the joyful experience on video and shared it on social media platforms. In the post, she expressed her happiness at making her mother and aunt's dreams a reality, highlighting how special the moment was for Suchitra.

The video quickly gained widespread attention from fans, who were delighted to witness Suchitra's exuberant side, which is a departure from her usual calm demeanour in front of the camera.