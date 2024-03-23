My mother was not happy with my physical transformation for 'Aadujeevitham': Prithviraj

Prithviraj's physical transformation for Blessy's directorial 'Aadujeevitham' is one of the biggest highlights of the movie. Now, Prithviraj has revealed that his mother and actor Mallika Sukumaran was not happy with his physical transformation in the film, adding that she was concerned about his health. He was speaking at the 'Survivors Meet' organised by Manoramaonline and Jain School of Design, Media and Creative Arts held in Kochi recently.

“I starved myself to the point that I had blackouts. However, I was determined to look as thin as possible. So, when my mother or wife would call me during my shoot in Jordan, I would hold my phone close to my face so that they would not get to see how thin I had become. However, they understood I had reduced a lot and I could sense that my mother was not happy with my physical transformation. If she had seen the limit I had achieved, I am sure she would have contacted Blessy sir to express her concern for my health,” he said.

He, however, said as an actor, he believed it was his responsibility to ensure he told Najeeb's story through his physique. 'That could only be achieved through this physical transformation,” he added. Prithviraj added there were days when he would get frustrated when he felt hunger pangs. “I would see the crew have food and really get frustrated. However, I would recollect the suffering Najeeb went through in real life and overcome those struggles,” he said.

'Aadujeevitham', featuring Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louius, Rik Aby, among others, will hit theatres on March 28 and is based on writer Benyamin's book of the same name.