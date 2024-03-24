31 locations in 30 days: Abhayakumar feels 'Secret Home' would inspire filmmakers

A home with its unique personality, changing shape, and colour thrice a day lies at the centre of 'Secret Home,' the directorial debut of Abhayakumar K, who made his mark in the Malayalam cinema industry as the co-writer of hit movies such as 'Punyalan Agarbattis' and 'Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam.'

The felony crime thriller starring Aparna Das, Sshivada Nair, Anu Mohan, and Chandhunadh was shot in 31 locations across Kottayam in just one month. Speaking about his debut directorial venture, Abhayakumar says that his accomplishment of shooting in 31 locations in 30 days could inspire present and future directors.

The captivating 'Secret Home' is nestled amidst a small rubber plantation in the picturesque town of Kottayam. The director's keen eye for detail ensures that Kottayam's unique charm is not merely a backdrop but an integral part of the storytelling. Viewers will be treated to a visual feast showcasing the diverse facets of this vibrant locale.

Regarding the thriller element of the film, Abhayakumar says, "We are often ignorant about the negative issues happening around us and only focus on the positive things, which is wrong. I want to shed light on the negative side of people."

The director assures that 'Secret Home' will undoubtedly send shivers down your spine. Abhayakumar, who began his career as an IT professional, seamlessly integrates his technological and creative skills in the film, promising a cinematic journey that not only entertains but also pays homage to the captivating essence of Kottayam and its surroundings.