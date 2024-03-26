Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Nadiya Moidu surprises fans as she posts Holi celebration video with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 26, 2024 12:32 PM IST Updated: March 26, 2024 12:46 PM IST
A video of the actor applying Holi colours on Ranbir and Alia's faces, while engaging in some fun banter, has gone viral on social media. Photo | Instagram (simply. nadiya)
Topic | Entertainment News

Mollywood's beloved actor Nadiya Moidu celebrated Holi with Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai on Monday. A video of the actor applying Holi colours on Ranbir and Alia's faces, while engaging in some fun banter, has gone viral on social media.

She captioned the video: “Happy Holi everyone, it was such a joy to celebrate Holi with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and friends." The couple's daughter Raha too was seen present during the celebrations.

While Nadiya opted to wear a simple black kurti with a pink pant, Ranbir and Alia were also seen in casual attire. People were pleasantly surprised to see the 'Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu' actor together with Ranbir and Alia. There are speculations that the actor is working on a film with the Bollywood couple. However, others were quick to quell the speculations and said Nadiya lives in the same residential complex where Alia and Ranbir reside.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nadiya Moidu who has appeared in several commercial films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, was last seen in the Tamil movie 'Let's Get Married'. Prior to that, she was seen in Anjali Menon's multi-starrer 'Wonder Women'.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE