Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut 'Heeramandi' locks its OTT release date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to make his debut in the OTT space with the grand web series titled 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. The show's release date was officially announced by the makers on Wednesday, revealing that it will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

The series features a star-studded cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. 'Heeramandi' delves into the lives of the courtesans of Lahore and explores the vibrant yet complex world of the red-light district in undivided India.

Bhansali Productions took to social media to share the exciting news, stating, "The moment you've been waiting for!! Finally, here is the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first-ever, epic, glorious series - Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar coming on 1st May, only on Netflix!!"

The announcement of the show's release date was made at a grand event where the makers put on a spectacular drone light show. The mesmerizing display showcased words such as 'ghungroo' (anklets), 'jharokha', and 'adaab' (greeting) formed in the air through the vibrant lights.