Small market, big collection: Box office earnings of recent Malayalam flicks touch record Rs 550 cr

A couple of representatives from a major OTT company who landed in Kerala in March end had only one goal in their mind – to experience the theatres at remote locations in the state running full house! In fact, they were amazed by the stunning successes of the Malayalam films that hit the theatres in the usually dull months of February and March. They witnessed the magic of cinema coming alive at movie houses in small towns. It then dawned upon them that Kerala is a big film market. Even before that, some of the big channels from Mumbai had booked their tickets to the southern state.

However, what truly stunned industry stalwarts in recent months was the extraordinary business that unfolded in the seemingly modest market of Mollywood during February and March – a surge that even left the big players in awe, terming it as a “surprise big business in a small market”. February was never good for Malayalam film releases in the past, with moviemakers wary of a good share of the audience being caught up in exam fevers.

But then, the cumulative box office earnings of five Malayalam movies that hit the theatres in February and March, without waiting for the summer vacation to start, have soared to an unprecedented Rs 500 crore. ‘Manjummel Boys’, with a collection of Rs 220 crore, and ‘Premalu’, with Rs 135 crore so far, turned into massive hits, while films like Bramayugam (Rs 85 crore) and Abraham Ozler (Rs 40 crore) too defied the usual trends. The latest release, ‘Aadujeevitham’ is also making waves in the industry, fetching Rs 100 crore in 9 days.

The big ‘change in fortunes’

What’s noteworthy to mention is that over half of the Rs 550 crore churned out by these films during the robust period after a lacklustre January was earned from the theatres in small towns and remote villages in Kerala. Nearly half of the 600 such theatres underwent renovations of late and around 100 of them boast facilities like comfy bed-like seating.

When theatres in Karnataka were renovated en masse before Covid, they recorded a similar surge in audience and earnings and resulted in both big-budget and small movies being released in large numbers. According to industry players, the same trend is now happening in Kerala as well. It is for the first time that the state's movie business is garnering attention in the pan-India cinema market. Many production houses have sent their representatives to study these amazing theatres in Kerala. Now big-time players like Times, Zee, Jio, Sony, Laika, etc are planning to do movies in Malayalam, a development that the industry is witnessing for the first time. Many of them have already completed three to four rounds of discussions.

Theatre releases on Thursdays

Like the market, the movie release process too has changed of late. Now most of the films are being released on Thursdays instead of Fridays. It is estimated that a movie could fetch a collection of Rs eight crore from theatres if a fair number of audiences arrive at movie halls on the four days, starting on Thursday. This is the case when the movie is screened at least in 200 theatres. That is, film producers can get their investment back in four days if the movie could generate a positive review.

Till recently, it required screening for at least 20 days to arrive at this collection figure. What has boosted the market is the increase in the number of theatres exhibiting movies. If a film manages to fetch a fairly good collection in these four days, then the chances of selling its exhibition rights to OTT platforms and channels for a good price also appear bright. When a film is released simultaneously in these many theaters, the opinions about the movie, good or bad, start spreading post two to three shows, and the same is reflected in the theatres as well.

Release everywhere

Until recently, Malayalam films had become hits in places inhabited by Malayalis only. But the major change that has taken place now is that Malayalam films sporting sub-titles are successfully running among non-Malayalees. Most non-Malayalees watched 'Manjummal Boys' not as a dubbed film but in Malayalam itself. The fact that the Malayalam print became a hit in Tamil Nadu is proof that enjoyment is transcending language. People from other countries and states have started watching Malayalam cinema, like a film from Korea or Spain. This is what has enticed the leading production companies.

We are taking this….

The world's largest OTT platform organized a gathering of budding young directors from the country in Mumbai a week ago. It wasn't an award-presentation-like event; it was a party for everyone to meet and interact. Only a few young directors from Malayalam were invited. The invitation came because their films were watched worldwide on the OTT platform.

The OTT platform told two participants not to wander if they didn't get a producer. In short, this company will produce their films. The film can be run in the theatre and then handed over to this platform. About 40 of the 100-odd directors selected from different languages were told by the OTT company that 'you are our partner directors'. This is proof that big companies have reached out to young directors in Malayalam, bypassing middlemen.

The directors were invited after analyzing the films that the audience watched over and over again on OTT. The directors of the four films that are running to full houses now were not there. They'll soon get an invitation.