Akshay Kumar to make Tollywood debut in Prabhas and Mohanlal's 'Kannappa'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2024 10:25 AM IST
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Akshay Kumar, currently preparing for his upcoming action-packed film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has signed on to star in Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu project, ‘Kannappa’. This fantasy drama, rooted in mythology, revolves around the devotee of Lord Shiva, and will serve as Akshay’s introduction to Telugu cinema. Previously, he has appeared in the Kannada film ‘Vishnu Vijaya’ and shared the screen with megastar Rajinikanth in the Tamil blockbuster ‘2.0’.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared the news of Akshay Kumar being roped in for the film on his X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote: “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..Stay tuned for more exciting updates..(sic).”
(With IANS inputs)

