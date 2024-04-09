Superstar Nayanthara spotted in Kochi relishing icecream at night. See video

Superstar Nayanthara who is settled in Chennai was recently spotted spending some quality time with friends in Kochi. A video of the actor enjoying icecream on the streets of Kochi went viral. Her director-husband Vignesh Shivan also reportedly accompanied Nayanthara during their late night drive.

The video features two people admiring Nayanthara's picture on an advertisement for a leading brand. They then act surprised on seeing Nayanthara on the street. The actor who was seen enjoying her icecream smiles at the duo and later bursts out laughing, indicating it was a planned video. Nayanthara, who was reportedly in Kochi to celebrate her father's birthday, looked lovely in casual wear.

Nayanthara often visits her parents flat at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi, along with Vignesh Shivan and their sons Uyir and Ulag. They also often post photos of their time together. Nayanthara was last seen in 'Annapoorani' which premiered in Netflix. The movie was then removed from the online platform after protests from various corners. She later issue a statement and apologized for backing the film.