Janhvi Kapoor confirms love for Shikhar Pahariya, wears neckpiece with 'Shikhu' written on it

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has officially acknowledged her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya during the 'Maidaan' screening. She graced the occasion in a stunning cream-colored pantsuit, complemented by a custom-made neckpiece engraved with the name 'Shikhu,' drawing significant attention.

During the screening, Janhvi was captured posing alongside her father, Boney Kapoor, the producer of the project, and her brother, Arjun Kapoor, on the event's red carpet.

'Maidaan' is a biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

The film talks about the life and journey of the esteemed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Rahim revolutionised the sport in the country, and it was because of Rahim that the Indian football team, which played in the 4-2-4 combination, was once called the "Brazil of Asia".

