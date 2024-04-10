Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Seraphina comes out as transgender

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 15-year-old daughter, formerly known as Seraphina Rose, has recently come out as transgender. According to a report by Daily Mail, during the memorial service of Jennifer's father William John Garner, she introduced herself with the new name, Fin.

Seraphina, now known as Fin, made her public debut at her grandfather's memorial service. Sporting a black tuxedo and a buzz cut, she confidently addressed the attendees, stating, "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck."

This significant moment marks the first public introduction of Seraphina's new identity. While her new haircut had been noticed earlier this year, the memorial service served as a formal unveiling of her new name and gender identity.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who divorced in 2015, continue to co-parent their three children – Violet Anne Affleck, aged 19, Seraphina (now Fin), and Samuel Garner Affleck, aged 12.