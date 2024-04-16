Malayalam
Get ready for takeoff: 'Interstellar' to grace cinemas again for tenth anniversary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 16, 2024 02:13 PM IST
'Interstellar', directed by Christopher Nolan, is set to make a grand return to cinemas in honour of its tenth anniversary. Paramount Pictures made this exciting announcement during its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on April 12. The re-release will include screenings on digital screens as well as 70MM IMAX prints, which reflect Nolan's preferred format.

Co-produced by Warner Bros., the eagerly awaited re-release of 'Interstellar' is scheduled for September 27, 2024. Starring Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey in pivotal roles, the film made a significant impact, grossing $188 million domestically and over $730 million worldwide.

Written by Nolan and his brother Jonathan Nolan, the film follows the journey of a farmer and former NASA pilot tasked with piloting a spaceship in the event of Earth's potential inhabitable future.

The movie has earned widespread acclaim as one of Nolan's finest works, particularly praised for its realistic portrayal of theoretical astrophysics and scientific accuracy. The film's depiction of black holes, space travel, and various planets, enhanced by a combination of real and miniature effects along with computer-generated imagery, contributes to its reputation as one of Nolan's most visually stunning creations.

