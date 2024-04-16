Mohanlal hails Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Varshangalkku Shesham' as a nostalgic delight

Vineeth Sreenivasan's latest movie 'Varshangalkku Shesham', starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in lead roles, is enjoying a successful run in theatres. One notable admirer of the film is superstar Mohanlal, who recently shared his appreciation for it after watching.

Reflecting on his experience, Mohanlal remarked, "'After watching Vineeth's Varshangalkku Shesham', I also reminisced about my good old days." He emphasized that Vineeth's intention was not to evoke memories of hardship but rather to bring a philosophical smile to the audience, encouraging them to reflect on their past. Expressing gratitude, Mohanlal extended thanks to everyone involved in the making of the film, conveying his thoughts on social media.

Adding to the acclaim, Suchitra Mohanlal, who watched the movie on its release day in Kochi, praised the chemistry between Pranav and Dhyan. She highlighted their dynamic as the film's standout feature, drawing comparisons to the iconic duo of Mohanlal and Sreenivasan.