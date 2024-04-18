Alia Bhatt makes Time magazine's '100 Most Influential People of 2024' list

Actress Alia Bhatt has earned a coveted spot on Time magazine's prestigious list of the '100 most influential people of 2024.'

Alia's inclusion in the list was accompanied by glowing accolades from British writer and filmmaker Tom Harper, with whom she collaborated on the Hollywood film, 'Heart of Stone', marking her debut in English-language cinema.

In his tribute to the star, Harper commended Alia's dedication and work ethic, describing her as self-effacing and humorous on set. He noted her gracefulness in approaching her craft, emphasizing her focus, receptiveness to new ideas, and willingness to embrace creative risks.

This recognition follows a string of accolades for Alia, including her first National Film Award for her standout performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', last year.

Joining Alia Bhatt on the list are Indian-origin actor Dev Patel and wrestler Sakshi Malik, further underscoring the diverse and impactful contributions of individuals from the Indian diaspora on the global stage.