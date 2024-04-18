Malayalam
'Varshangalkku Shesham' collects Rs 50 crore worldwide in less than a week

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 18, 2024 11:56 AM IST
'Varshangalkku Shesham', which hit theatres last week has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in worldwide collections. With this, the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial has become the sixth Malayalam film to achieve this rare distinction in 2024, after 'Premalu, 'Bramayugam', 'Manjummel Boys', 'The Goat Life', and the recently released 'Aavesham.'
'Varshangalkku Shesham' features two friends played by Dhyan Sreenivasan and Pranav Mohanlal who set out to make it big in the tinsel world in yesteryear Madras. The film also explores friendship and romance, which is a frequent theme in Vineeth Sreenivasan's films.

Recently, Mohanlal had appreciated the movie and aired his views on social media. The veteran actor reflected on his experience and said the film evoked nostalgia. The movie, which is produced by Vishak Subramaniam under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, is Vineeth and Vishak's second collaboration after the highly successful film 'Hridayam'. The movie also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nivin Pauly in the lead.

