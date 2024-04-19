Chandhunath-starrer 'Cyber' is a techno thriller that will be set in the future

'Cyber', a techno thriller directed by Manu Krishna will feature 'Phoenix' fame Chandhunath in the lead. The movie explores a genre that is new in Malayalam cinema and will focus on the darker side of technology. The film will also feature Prasanth Murali, Jeeva, Cereena, among others in prominent roles.

The film is reportedly set in the future when artificial intelligence dictates life. The shoot of the movie, which is being bankrolled by G K Pillai and Santha Pillai under the banner of KGlobal Films and Root Production, has commenced.

Pramod K Pillai and Yurii Kryvoshei will crank the camera for the movie, which is edited by Vishnu Mahadev. Manu Krishna will compose music for the film while the lyrics are by Jenish Zen, Shinoy Kreativ, Swathy Das, Sujesh Pittan and Sooraj. The sound design is by Tony Tom. Mix and Mastering is by Aswin Kumar, Bindu, Kichu and Bilsa Chris will handle the makeup, while costume design is by Krishna Aswin.