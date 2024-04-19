Actor Shobana and Mohanlal who are celebrated as Mollywood's evergreen couple onscreen is all set to reunite for a film in Malayalam. The movie will be directed by '­Operation Java' and 'Saudi Vellakka' fame Tharun Moorthy.

Shobana took to social media to announce the news. "Good morning. It is a great day to announce that after a long time I am going to do a Malayalam film. I am super excited. The director is Tharun Moorthy. Can you guess who is the hero? Yes, it is none other than Mohanlal. It is Lalji's 360th film. Would like to wish him all the best. This is our 56th film together. So, I am super excited. Just hope everyone loves the film,” she said.

The two have acted in several iconic films, including 'Thenmavin Kombathu', 'Pavithram', 'Vellanakalude Naadu', 'Manichithrathazhu', among others. They were last seen together in Joshiy's film 'Mampazhakkalam' as Prathap Chandran and Indira who play lovers. Shobana, also played a prominent role in Amal Neerad's 2009 film 'Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded' starring Mohanlal in the lead. She played the lead opposite Suresh Gopi in the film 'Varane Avashymundu'.