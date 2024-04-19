Vadakkan, starring Kishore Kumar G and Shruthy Menon has become the first Malayalam film to be featured in the International Projects Showcase section of the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) Market 2024. The film, produced under the banner of OffbeetStudios, a subsidiary of Offbeet Media Group, is a supernatural thriller, weaving together the enigmatic tapestry of ancient North Malabar folklore.

BIFFF, esteemed and accredited by the FIAPF International Federation of Film Producers Associations, holds its place among the elite cadre of competitive specialised film festivals, alongside Cannes Film Festival and Locarno International Film Festival. Over the years, BIFFF has welcomed renowned luminaries such as Peter Jackson, Terry Gilliam, William Friedkin, Park Chan-wook, Guillermo del Toro, and many more.

'Vadakkan' movie poster

Resul Pookutty, Kieko Nakahara, Bijibal and Unni R are also part of the prestigious crew of the film directed by Sajeed A. In a concerted effort to reach diverse audiences, 'Vadakkan' is also set to be presented in May at this year's Cannes in the Marché Du Film, a film market held under the auspices of the Festival De Cannes held annually. 'Vadakkan will be dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.