Amitabh Bachchan is shrouded in mystery in new 'Kalki 2898 AD' poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2024 10:33 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

A fascinating new poster for the upcoming sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' was unveiled on Saturday, featuring none other than Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan in an enigmatic role. Wrapped entirely in bandages, his identity remains concealed, adding an air of intrigue. This latest portrayal of the cinematic icon has been shared in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. In the striking image, Bachchan's character stands within the hallowed halls of an ancient temple, his gaze fixed upon a radiant light source, hinting at the film's thrilling story.

The text on the poster reads, "Samay Aa Gaya Hai", leaving the audience excited about the film.
For some, Big B's look in the film may serve as a strong reminder of another Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's appearance from his blockbuster 'Jawan' in which he played dual roles.

Big B's upcoming film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
The film, helmed by Nag Ashwin, made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, and is a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.
(With IANS inputs)

