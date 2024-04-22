Aadujeevitham' soars past Rs 150 crore mark, continues box office triumph

Aadujeevitham, the gripping survival saga featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and helmed by director Blessy, continues to thrill audiences worldwide, firmly establishing its stronghold at the box office. Despite the emergence of new blockbuster releases in the following weeks, the film has sustained its momentum, garnering significant success both domestically and internationally.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his X account to share the latest box office milestone achieved by the film. With pride, he announced that "Aadujeevitham" has now crossed the remarkable Rs 150 crore mark globally, reaffirming its status as a cinematic sensation.

In his post, Prithviraj unveiled a striking new poster of the film, adorned with the words "150 cr+ GBOC 25 days”. Accompanying the poster was a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude to the audience for their steadfast love and support, acknowledging the film's journey towards conquering new heights and leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.

Based on the 2008 bestselling novel by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' follows Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who is forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.