Mohanlal's show-stopping dance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda Banda' goes viral

Superstar Mohanlal dazzled the audience with his electrifying dance performance to Shah Rukh Khan's "Zinda Banda" song from the movie 'Jawan' at an award show held in Kochi. The video of Mohanlal showcasing his moves to the upbeat Anirudh Ravichander track has been making waves across social media platforms.

In a video shared by Mohanlal's fan page on X, the actor was spotted donning a cheetah-printed shirt paired with a brown leather jacket and pants as he delivered a high-energy performance on stage. 'Zinda Banda' was one of the hit songs from Atlee's blockbuster action film released in 2023.

Adding to the excitement, Mohanlal also treated the audience to a performance on Rajinikanth's iconic song 'Hukum' from the movie 'Jailer'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mohanlal has commenced shooting for Tharun Moorthy's upcoming film titled 'L360'. The film kick-started its production on Monday, marking Mohanlal's 360th movie milestone. He will be reuniting with actress Shobana for this project, promising an exciting collaboration for fans to anticipate.