Priyanka Chopra shares 'husband appreciation' post for Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas are both busy with their professional endeavours. Nick is currently filming his upcoming movie 'Power Ballad', while Priyanka has just finished her project 'Head Of State' and gave a shoutout to Nick. Nick's new film also features Paul Rudd.

The actress took to her social media on Thursday and shared a picture of Nick Jonas which shows him sporting a crew cut hairstyle.

Priyanka penned a sweet note for her husband in the caption, as she wrote, "Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming 'Power Ballad'. Congratulations on your first day, baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."

This is not the first time Nick Jonas will be seen acting for the camera. He has previously starred in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', 'Camp Rock' and 'Chaos Walking'.

He also made a hilarious cameo in wife Priyanka's rom-com, 'Love Again'.